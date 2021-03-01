February 25, 2021
Evansville, WI - Fern Mae McCoy, age 87 passed away peacefully on Thursday February 25, 2021 at the Kelly house in Evansville. She was born May 2, 1933 on the family farm homestead in Center Township, the daughter of Edward and Hattie (Harnack) Benash. Fern married Robert "Pete" McCoy on December 20, 1952 and he preceded her in death on August 13, 2004. She graduated from Janesville High School Class of 1951. Fern was involved in many organizations; Town Board Chairperson since 1979 and retired after 36 years of service, lifelong member of Zion Lutheran church, secretary of ladies aide, treasurer of Bethel Cemetery, leader and chairperson of Magnolia 4-H, secretary of Evansville Fire Commission, member of Brodhead and Footville Fire Commission, and played 3rd base for the Footville Flyers (1950's). Fern loved farming with her husband Pete and her children, was the number one Cubs fan, enjoyed the Green bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers, going bowling, gambling, hunting deer, and playing euchre, she loved playing cards every Tuesday with her dear friends; Donna, Barb, Ruth, Carol and Lois, she had a great sense of humor. She truly loved spending time with her grandchildren, great grand children and she will be missed by her family and friends. She was devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her children: Richard (Kathy) McCoy, Allen (Wendy) McCoy, Susan (Gerald) Collins, Mary (David) Olson, grandchildren: Elizabeth (Ryan) Strunz, Emily (Josh) Martin, Christopher "Buck" (Darcy) McCoy, Angie (Jon) Trustem, Trent (Chelsea) McCoy, Ryon (Karly Ready) McCoy, April (Dan) Latsch, Timothy Jr. "T.J." (Heather) Golz, Courtney (Brandon) Wilson, Joshua Olson, Leah Olson (Bryn Rose), great grandchildren: Danny Strunz, Sawyer and Josie Martin, Lilly, Lance and Lane McCoy, Haydon, Brody, and Kayla Trustem, Aubrey and Addison Latsch, Hailey and Hudson Golz, Taylor and Jake Wilson, Lee David Rose, sisters in-law: Marcia Benash and Janet Arneson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Pete, sisters: Lorraine Fenrick, Betty Soetaert, brothers: Robert, Edward and Eugene "Huey" Benash, son in-law Tim Golz Sr., granddaughter: Katie Jo McCoy.
Private family services will be held due to Covid-19 restrictions. Burial will be held in Bethel Cemetery Center Township. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com. The family would like to thank the caregivers at the Kelly House where she resided for the past five and half years.