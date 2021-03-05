August 27, 1924 - March 3, 2021
Janesville, WI - Fern L. Locast, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care surrounded by her loving family. She was born in River Falls, WI, on August 27, 1924, the daughter of Fredrick and Caroline (Meier) Kuschel. She married (Francis) Paul Locast on April 26, 1952, in Rockford, IL, and they shared 65 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on December 9, 2017. She was an inspector at Parker Pen Company for 16 years, from 1942 to 1958. Her family was the center of her world and she loved nothing more than a gathering filled with laughter and fun. Fern was a kind, compassionate, lively and quick-witted person who loved to dance, play games and entertain her family and friends. Fern and Paul enjoyed family vacations in the Dells and several bus tours around the country. They were avid Packer, Brewer and Badger fans.
Fern was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and is survived by 3 children: Jan (Bob) Compton of Janesville, Ron (Mary) Locast of Madison, and Jean (Don) Morello of Waunakee; 4 grandchildren: Matt (Allie) Baker, Peter (Emma Kosciolek) Locast, Jonathan Locast, and Maddison Morello; many lovely nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; step father, Edward Klawes; husband; 4 sisters: Florence Kuschel, Ethel Geister, Violet (Behl) Rellstab, Dorothy Cochrane; and 4 brothers: Robert, Clarence, Floyd and Earl Kuschel.
Home at Last
We're all God's children
From the morning hour of birth
He lets us live and love and laugh
And have our day on earth.
He guards us through the afternoon
Till sunset rays are cast.
Then one by one with gentle hands
He calls us Home at Last.
Do not stand at my grave and cry
I'm not there.
No, I did not die
I'm just going Home.
~Elizabeth Vance Nichols
The family would like to thank Milton Senior Living staff for their loving and exceptional care of both Fern and Paul. A special thank you to Agrace for their wonderful care in helping Fern pass peacefully.
Private family services are being held. Memorial donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church of Janesville, Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, or Janesville Salvation Army.