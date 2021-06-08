May 16, 1931 - May 29, 2021Roanoke, VA - Ferdinand ( Fred) Nicholas Frommelt passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 29, 2021. He resided in Janesville, WI, for many years before recently moving to Roanoke, VA. He was born May 16, 1931 to Ferdinand and Marcella Frommelt in Milwaukee, WI. Fred was a master wood crafter, owner of Accents in Wood, and an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He was a second hand bookstore owner (Another Time Around Bookstore in Janesville) with his wife, and loved to read. He was a ship boat captain, and loved being on the water. He was a master scuba diver.
He is survived by his best pet, CoCo; sister, Dorothy (Wayne) Piper; son, Garry (Mary) Frommelt; daughters, Keri Olson, Mary (Bill) Murray; grandchildren: Alicia, Brandon, Nicholas, Renee, and Keith; great-grandchildren: Paige, Thomas, Russell, Breonna, Makayla, Corbin, Raymond, and Catalina. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann (Mickey); daughter, Cheryi Brefeld; and grandson, Eric Burns.
A service will be held at a later date.