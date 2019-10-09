September 14, 1944 - October 5, 2019

Milton, WI -- Fayette Gordon Hensley, age 75, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Edgerton Memorial Community Hospital. Gordon was born on September 14, 1944 to Pleasant and Chestine (Collins) Hensley in Jonesboro, AR. He graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1962, and joined the United States Airforce in May of 1962. After basic training in San Antonio, TX, he attended electronics school in Mississippi for Airborne Radio, Radar and Inertial Navigation. His first assignment was in Alexandria, LA, then later to Tampa, FL. He completed six months in air defense for Okinawa, Japan, and two tours in the Vietnam war serving in Udorn, Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand and Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam. He also served three years with the Flying Command Post in England. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in January of 1971. He remained a lifetime member of the VFW. He married Sharon Louise Kersten on December 6, 1980, bringing together a family to enjoy love and laughter. Gordon enjoyed fishing, and anything related to woodworking and wood carving. Tractor pulls were a favorite pastime.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Brian Kildow; daughter, Sandra (Paul) McShane; grandchildren: Thomas (Jenny) Kildow, Blaine (Gabrielle) Kildow, Gerald Kildow, Kayla Davis, Leticia Guzman, Samantha Lewis, and Zachary Bunker; great-grandchildren, Brenson and Keegan Lewis. Gordon is preceded in death by his parents; son, Leslie Kildow; brother, Bordon Hensley; sister, Dorthea Hensley; and grandson, Austin Bunker.

Funeral services will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville, with military rites to follow. Visitation will be held of Friday at Milton Lawns from 10 a.m. until the start of the services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com