Janesville, WI - Fayette E. Eakins, age 94, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Sunset Ridge Memory Care Facility in Jefferson, WI. Faye was born in Baraboo, WI on July 21, 1928; the daughter of Herbert and Gladys (Denis) Edwards. She married Claude Eakins on July 28, 1951 in Delavan, Wisconsin and came to Janesville in 1953 to raise her family. Fayette worked several part time jobs as a clerk over the years; mostly notably for Copps, Schmidt's, Robinsons Dry Cleaners and the Yankee Doodle Dandy Restaurant. She also did laundry for extra work for many people in the Janesville area. Faye volunteered her time as a Girl Scout Leader and with the UAW Women's Auxiliary; and she and her husband, Claude were charter and faithful members of the Asbury United Methodist Church for many years. Fay and Claude were members of the Rocky Rollers camping club where they made so many friends over the years.
Fayette is survived by her loving husband, Claude Eakins; children: Deborah (Dan) Cloute, Clyde (Carolyn Stinemates) Eakins and Jeff Eakins; grandchildren, Christina (Eric) Abbott and Jennifer McCool; great grandchildren: Laine, Cap and Luca Abbott and Finn McCool; sisters, Darlene Harris and Sandra Gabbei; sister in-law, Oma Dell White; brother in-law, Scott Eakins; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and five siblings: Herbert Edwards, Sally Frechette, Harold Edwards, Beverly Bultman and Donald Edwards.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Will Jewson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow to Milton Lawns Memorial Park; with a luncheon to follow at ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Memorial donations can be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church. The family wishes to thank the staff of Sunset Ridge Memory Care and Agrace Hospice for the loving care they gave to Fayette. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
