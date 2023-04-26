Fayette E. Eakins

July 21, 1928 - April 23, 2023

Janesville, WI - Fayette E. Eakins, age 94, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Sunset Ridge Memory Care Facility in Jefferson, WI. Faye was born in Baraboo, WI on July 21, 1928; the daughter of Herbert and Gladys (Denis) Edwards. She married Claude Eakins on July 28, 1951 in Delavan, Wisconsin and came to Janesville in 1953 to raise her family. Fayette worked several part time jobs as a clerk over the years; mostly notably for Copps, Schmidt's, Robinsons Dry Cleaners and the Yankee Doodle Dandy Restaurant. She also did laundry for extra work for many people in the Janesville area. Faye volunteered her time as a Girl Scout Leader and with the UAW Women's Auxiliary; and she and her husband, Claude were charter and faithful members of the Asbury United Methodist Church for many years. Fay and Claude were members of the Rocky Rollers camping club where they made so many friends over the years.

