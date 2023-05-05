Janesville, WI - Faye H. Fugate, 94, of Janesville, died peacefully on May 3, 2023, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Webster City, Iowa, on November 16, 1928, the daughter of Lester Hertzler Brenneman and Anna Hedman Brenneman. She graduated from Webster City High School and attended Iowa State College before marrying Earl W. Fugate on January 26, 1947. They were married for 63 years.
Faye's life motto was "Faith, Family, Friends, and Flowers" reflecting the priorities she held dear to her heart.
She walked out her love of Christ, and she began each day with prayer and readings from the Bible and her stack of devotional books. She was a charter member of St. William Catholic Church and served on the Parish Council as well as being a member of the Catholic Woman's Club. She was one of the original volunteers for ECHO (Everyone Cooperating to Help Others) and also a volunteer for the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary.
She enjoyed long walks before they were fashionable; golfing (she won the Class A Women's Championship at the Janesville Country Club); life-guarding at the Webster City pool and a lifelong love of swimming (she swam 80 pool lengths on her 80th birthday); traveling; playing bridge with her friends; playing tennis with friends until she had to "go to double bounces"; reading good books with some occasional "fluff" for fun. She wrote and had several articles published in Exclusively Yours, a regional magazine, and she wrote her memoir My Awesome Life. She enjoyed baking and earned the nickname "Grandma Cookie" from all of her grandchildren. She was known for her humor and quick wit. (Note that Faye had typed out some of the first and last paragraphs of this obituary. She ended with a handwritten "Feel free to embellish!")
Faye was beloved by her family and many friends.
Faye is survived by six children: Dennis (Janet Schwartzlow); Thomas; Faye Suzanne; Sandra (Michael Northey); Richard (Darcy Bernhardt); and John (Victoria Barnes). Grandchildren: Sean (Kate Clark) Fugate; BreAnn (Jon Faville); Allen (Jamie Leeth) Fugate, Scott (Hany Aguiar) Fugate, Celina (Matt Peterson); Aundraa (Matt Hamilton); Shinar (Corey Heider); Nick Hagen; Andrew (Fallon Colby) Hagen; Alison Northey (Kevin Aukofer); Emily Northey (Joe Habermann); Gwen Northey; Jessica (Eric Krueger); Sam Fugate; Nicole Fugate; Danielle Fugate; and Davis Fugate. She was blessed with many precious great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl W. Fugate; sons, Stephen Lee and Douglas Leo; daughters, Kathryn Ann, Martha, and Marybeth; brother, C. Todd Brenneman, and his wife, Josephine W. Brenneman; sister, Florence Brenneman Robb and her husband, Kenneth Robb; special cousin, Richard Long Barner; and many members of the extended Fugate family (Roy, James, Donella, Margaret, Bill Jr., Bernie, Dorcas, Pauline, Carl, and Frances).
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at St. William Catholic Church, with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Visitation will be 9:30-11:30 A.M. on the day of the Mass at St. William Catholic Church, 456 N. Arch St, Janesville, WI 53548.
