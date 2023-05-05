Faye H. Fugate

November 16, 1928 - May 3, 2023

Janesville, WI - Faye H. Fugate, 94, of Janesville, died peacefully on May 3, 2023, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Webster City, Iowa, on November 16, 1928, the daughter of Lester Hertzler Brenneman and Anna Hedman Brenneman. She graduated from Webster City High School and attended Iowa State College before marrying Earl W. Fugate on January 26, 1947. They were married for 63 years.

