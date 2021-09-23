Fawn Marie (Zanow) Masalewicz

January 13, 1949 - September 19, 2021
Waukesha, WI - Died on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Seasons Hospice Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa at the age of 72. She was born on January 13, 1949, the daughter of William and Shirley Mae (nee Miller) Zanow. On April 26, 1968 she married Jan Masalewicz in Beaufort, S.C., he preceded her in death on October 1, 2020. Fawn graduated from South Division High School, Milwaukee Wi June 1966. Fawn's employment early after graduation included jobs in food service, factory work and laboratory assistant roles during the late 60's. She then dedicated most of her life as a loving wife, housekeeper and mother to her family. Fawn (Granny) adored spending time with her two grandchildren, Gunner & Dakota who she loved unconditionally. Fawn also donated her spare time volunteering for many youth activities with her children. Along with volunteering alongside her husband (Jan a Vietnam veteran who served from 1966-1972) for multiple veteran organizations including the VVA Chapter 14. She enjoyed hobbies such as sewing, needlework, crochet, bowling, and gardening. Fawn's love for her family both past and present was expressed by dedicating countless hours of her time, faithfully searching and compiling information as an expert in our family's genealogical history, not to be forgotten. She will be sadly missed by her son Corey (Tracy) Masalewicz; loving grandchildren Gunner and Dakota Masalewicz; siblings; Cody (the late Naomi) Zanow, Lorrie (Dave) Kolacinski and Rick (Judy) Zanow. She is further survived by her nieces and nephews Carly (Marty) Madsen, Ryan Kolacinski, Megan (Trevor) Allen, Josh Zanow, Graham (Andrea) Zanow, Amber Zanow, Malissa Roberts and Ashley Roberts; great nieces and nephews Maxx, Miles, Grayson, Ava, Everett Mae, Trace and Mason, other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband Jan, she was preceded in death by her daughter Buffy Masalewicz. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 28 from 5:00 p.m. until the 7:00 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave. Waukesha. A private burial will take place at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials in Fawn's name are appreciated to Season's Hospice (7500 West North Ave., 4th Floor Wauwatosa Wisconsin 53213). Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.