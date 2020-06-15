December 30, 1941 - June 7, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Faith Wittwer, age 78, of Janesville, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville. She was born on December 30, 1941, in Janesville, the daughter of Gus Steinke and Irene (Dehlinger) Wells. Faith had been employed as an office manager for CNM Printing in Edgerton. Faith enjoyed Watching the NBA and her beloved Green Bay Packers. Faith also loved to travel with friends and family.
She is survived by a daughter, Christine Lindley; four cousins: Kay (Ray) Lemon, Karen (John) Holtman, Jon (Rowena) Plautz, and Ron (Paula) Beckman; nephew, Paul (Andrea) Armstrong; and niece, Brenda Armstrong. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Lynn (Fritz) Dinesen, and Judy (Gary) Armstrong; and cousin, Carol Augenstein.
