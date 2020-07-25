Fae I. Canaday

November 3, 1925 - July 17, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Fae Ione Canaday, 94, passed away July 17, 2020 at Monroe Health Services. She was born November 3, 1925 to Raymon and Leona (Palmer) Canaday, and spent much of her adult life in and around Morris, IL. Fae was an established vocalist and performed for audiences throughout Illinois, Florida, and most recently with the Choristers through the Janesville Senior Center. Her beautifully trained voice would get the attention of fellow shoppers at Woodman's on any given day, as she'd break into song at a moment's notice. Fae was a staple in the Methodist Church choir. For many who have asked, Fae was married "for a minute" to Cyrus Dille in 1953 and never cared to discuss it further. She owned and operated a floral shop in Morris, IL and was an accountant both in IL and Sun City Center, FL, where she retired for more than 20 years. In 2014, Fae relocated to Janesville to be close to her Great Niece as she battled Dementia, and Alzheimer's.
Fae is survived by her three nephews: James, Raymon, and Brett (Rita) Canaday; great nieces: Heather (Brian) Miller, Tanya (Jim) Jarvis, Carol (John) Hayes and Kristin Canaday; great nephews, Ken (Tina) Canaday, and Forrest Canaday; cousins, Carol Kodrick, and Janice Cracraft, and lots of great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Kenneth M. Canaday.
A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Morris, IL.