Everett "Terry" Jones

February 1, 1958 - April 13, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Everett (Terry) L. Jones, Jr., age 62, died at home on Monday, April 13, 2020 after a long illness. Born February 1, 1958 in Clinton, Iowa to Everett L. Jones, Sr. and Jeanette Jones, Everett served in the U.S. Marine Corps. until 1982, attaining the rank of Sergeant. Everett lived and served in the Janesville community as a driver for those in need. He was known as "The Transporter." Everett (Terry) will be especially remembered for his kindness and love towards his family. He was a wonderful father and husband.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Rhonda; and his children: Everett, Andrew (Julie), Jamie (Lonnie), and Katy Jones. Everett will also be remembered by his grandchildren, Amethyst and Osiris.
There will not be a memorial service at this time, but a private service with the family held at a later date.