October 12, 1940 - September 3, 2019

Janesville -- Everett O. Wells, 78, of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was born October 12, 1940 in Paoli, Indiana, the son of Albert and Blanche (Atteburry) Wells. Everett was a 1958 graduate, of Beloit Memorial High School. He went on to marry his loving wife, Marjorie (Borgwardt) Wells at St. John's Evangelical in Beloit on August 18, 1962. He joined the Beloit Army National Guards in 1963, and was honorably discharged March 24, 1969. In 1966 they moved to Janesville where Everett was employed at General Motors for 34 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, Packers and remodeling all of his houses. He also loved going out to eat and his favorite place was the Stage Coach Supper Club.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marjorie; children, David Wells and Jeffrey Wells of Janesville; brother, Bill (Sherry) Wells of Rockton, IL; nephew, Bruce Wells of Beloit; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Edgar "Jack" Wells, Larry Wells, and Al Wells; sister, Barbara Wells; mother in-law; father in-law; and two nieces.

A Celebration of Everett's Life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family of Everett Wells would like to thank St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville- especially the 4th floor nursing staff, Agrace Hospice for their care and Schneider Funeral Home for their compassion and care of Everett.