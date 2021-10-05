Evelyn Mae (Goehl) Wanninger

June 13, 1930 - January 9, 2021
Hales Corners, WI - UPDATED SERVICE TIME - Evelyn M. Wanninger, formerly of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 9th, at Hales Corners Care Center, Hales Corners, WI. She was born on June 13th, 1930, in Evansville, the daughter of Clifford E. and Alta Mae (Jones) Goehl. The family moved from Evansville and purchased a farm east of Janesville in the late 30's. Evie attended rural school and moved in with a family in Janesville, working for room and board, while she attended Janesville High School. In Miss Jones' English class, she met the love of her life, Charles Wanninger. Evie and Charlie were married on a snowy February 3rd, 1951, at the Emerald Grove Congregational Church. They later moved from Janesville to Madison so that Charlie could continue his studies. After moves to Laurel, Maryland and Cleveland, Ohio, they built a house in Milwaukee, where they lived, raising their family, for 32 years. They moved back to Janesville following retirement, and enjoyed many years there.
Evie was an active member of the LaPrairie 4-H club. She was an avid reader and library-goer, and helped support the building of the Hedberg Library. A skilled baker, Evie won many blue ribbons at the Wisconsin State Fair, and top awards at IrishFest in Milwaukee for her wonderful yeast breads and rolls. She was instrumental in coordinating Project Linus in Janesville and was a supporter of human rights and environmental causes. She, along with her family, looked forward to their annual summer trip to Green Lake for the United Church of Christ's family camp. She more recently attended quilting camps there, and made curtains for new cabins.
Evie enjoyed the outdoors and traveling, making a trip to the New York World's Fair in 1965, and taking several family camping trips to the U.S. and Canadian Rockies. She joined her grandchildren on trips to Denmark and Italy. Evie was a dedicated supporter of the Wisconsin Badger football team and held season tickets for many decades. She rarely missed a home game, and continued to cheer at Camp Randall Stadium as long as she could make it down the steps to her seat. She was a loving and devoted grandmother, shared and instilled in the next generations a love of learning, respect for the environment, and a devotion to helping others.
An employee of Parker Pen in Janesville and the Madison Public Library prior to the birth of her children, Evie later worked as a bank teller before embarking on a career as a secretary in the Milwaukee Public Schools. She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Milwaukee, and First Congregational Church in Janesville.
Evie is survived by three children, Gail (Jim) McLaughlin of Manasquan, NJ, David (Patty) of Milwaukee, and John (Susan) of Oak Creek: eight grandchildren, Celia, Caroline, and James (Summer) McLaughlin; Jane (John Morrell), Charlie (Kassia), and Ellen Wanninger; and David and Elizabeth Wanninger; two great-grandchildren, Vivian and Charles Morrell; her brother, Robert Goehl, Janesville; three sisters-in-law, Delores Stephan, Janesville, Joan Wanninger, Janesville, and Darla Wanninger, Stoughton; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law, John J. Wanninger, stepmother-in-law Helen (Peters) Wanninger, and her husband, Charles.
A celebration of Evie's life will take place on Saturday, October 9th, at 11:30 a.m., at the Carver-Roehl County Park in Clinton. A luncheon will follow. Memorials may be made to United Church Camps, Inc. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family.