April 18, 1935 - May 2, 2023
Janesville, WI - Evelyn M. Stafford, 88, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Cedar Crest Memory Care. She was born April 18, 1935, in Sauk County, WI to the late Eldon and Marjorie R. (Riley) Payne.
After graduating high school, she would continue her education and was so proud to receive her teaching diploma. One of her greatest moments in her teaching career was being the teacher of a one room schoolhouse in Stoughton, WI before moving to Janesville. In 1973, she started working at Lincoln Elementary School until her retirement in 1994.
Evelyn married the love of her life, Raymond W. Stafford on July 30, 1955, in Wisconsin Dells, WI.
Evelyn enjoyed being with her family, fishing, gardening, reading, playing cards, going to the family cabin in Wisconsin Dells, and traveling, including cruises to Europe, Alaska, and the Panama Canal. She especially enjoyed her yearly baking of hundreds of cutout Christmas cookies and decorating them with her daughter, sisters, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many others.
She is survived by her husband Raymond Stafford; daughter Laurie (Brad) Knutson; grandchildren: Rachelle (Eric) Steurer and their children: Jack and Hallie; and Sean (Stacie) Knutson and their children: Stella, Sylas, and future great grandson due in July; sisters: Arline (Alvin) Berg, and Bonnie Erickson; brothers: David Payne, Paul (Gwen) Payne, and Jim (Paula) Payne; sisters-in-law Marion Przybyski and Dixie Lee Erickson; many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents: son Jeffrey Stafford; Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Homer and Inez Stafford; siblings: Robert Payne, Kathryn Payne, and Marilyn (Philip) Braund; sister-in-law Donna Payne; and brothers-in-law: John Erickson, Robert (Evelyn) Stafford, Johnnie, Howard, Harold, and Billie Stafford.
Visitation for Evelyn will be Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Will Jewson. Burial of urn will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Evelyn's family would like to thank the Cedar Crest Memory Care team for the wonderful care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.apfelwolfe.com
Though her smile is gone forever
And her hand we cannot touch
We still have so many memories
Of the one we loved so much.
Her memory is now our keepsake
Which will never part.
God has her in his keeping
We have her in our heart.
Sadly missed but never forgotten.
