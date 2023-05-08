Evelyn M. Stafford

April 18, 1935 - May 2, 2023

Janesville, WI - Evelyn M. Stafford, 88, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Cedar Crest Memory Care. She was born April 18, 1935, in Sauk County, WI to the late Eldon and Marjorie R. (Riley) Payne.