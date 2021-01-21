October 9, 1918 - January 16, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Evelyn M. Price, 102, of Lake Mills/formerly Milton, WI, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Lake Mills Health Services. Evelyn was born on October 10, 1918 in Cross Plains, WI, the daughter of Albert Dommershausen and Lucy Bachmayer Dommershausen. She attended school in Cross Plains. She married John Topp. After their divorce, Evelyn married Orville Pastorius on February 23, 1943. He passed away in 1956. She then married Charles Price on December 4, 1965. Charles passed away in 1979. Evelyn worked in restaurants and for 18 years at Moore's Factory in Fort Atkinson, where she retired in 1984. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Evelyn was the Monarch of the family.
Evelyn is survived by her children: Barbara Topp Luedtke, Roger Topp, Shirley Pastorius Krebs, Carol Pastorius Pate, Dennis Pastorius, Mary Pastorius, Eugene (Dona) Pastorius, Donna Pastorius (Robert) Nickel, Rose Pastorius Wileman (Gordon) Goers, Thomas (Rita) Pastorius; daughter-in-law: Carol J. Pastorius; 34 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, many great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Orville Pastorius and Charles Price; sons: James Topp and Donald Pastorius; brothers: Frank, Ray, Joe, Herman Dommershausen sister: Rosella Wilson; son-in-laws: Brad Wileman, Ronald Krebs Sr., Jerry Pate Sr., Daniel Luedtke; daughter-in-laws: Audrey and Jane Topp; grandson: Wayne Pastorius; granddaughter: Laura; great-grandson: Julian; grandson-in-law: Richard Eichstadt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton with Fr. David Wanish officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 11 AM until the start of the services. All services will follow Rock County Covid Guidelines. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com