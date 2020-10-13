September 23, 1924 - October 10, 2020
Janesville, WI - Evelyn M. Kingsley, age 96, a life-long Janesville resident passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Evelyn was born in Janesville on September 23, 1924, the daughter of James and Marie (Rabyor) Palmer. She grew up in Janesville and attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Janesville High School.
Evelyn married Kenneth L. Kingsley on October 18, 1947. In her younger years, she was employed in the office at Parker Pen Company. While her family was growing up, she was a stay at home mother and later in life worked in the factory at Norwood Mills. Prior to her health failing many years ago, she was an active member of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church. Evelyn had a love for cake decorating and knitting.
Evelyn is survived by five children, Carol Schultz, James (Sally) Kingsley, Therese (David) Burke, Michael Kingsley and Mary (Keven) Bliss; nine grandchildren, Casey Schultz, Aaron (Gretchen) Kingsley, Christopher (Amber) Kingsley, Stacey Burke, Spencer (Amy) Burke, Shelby (Steven) Garrity, Kenneth Bliss, Anna (Adam) Hathorn and Haley Bliss; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Kingsley on March 29, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Derek Schultz; and son-in-law, John Schultz.
Private funeral services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, Janesville with burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
A SPECIAL THANK YOU TO ST. ELIZABETH NURSING HOME AND MARQUARDT HOSPICE FOR THE CARE OUR MOTHER RECEIVED.
