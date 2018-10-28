August 15, 1935 - October 26, 2018
Delavan, WI -- Evelyn M. Duesterbeck, age 83, of Delavan passed away on Friday, October 26, 2018, at home in Delavan. She was born in Darien on August 15, 1935, to Cloyd and Ethel (Cass) Kelly. Evelyn was united in marriage to Duane Duesterbeck on July 3, 1954, in Darien. She worked for 30 years as a Child Care Counselor and Teacher's Aide at the Wisconsin School for the Deaf. Evelyn belonged to the Wilkins Kelly Post 450 Auxiliary, Delavan Service League, and Meals on Wheels.
Evelyn is survived by her husband of 64 years, Duane; three children: Teresa (Jerry) Farnsworth, of Delavan, Lori (Thomas) Sullivan, of Kenosha, and Darrell (Tricia) Duesterbeck, of Sharon; six grandchildren: Jenni (Steve) Kraayeveld, of Darien, Ryan (Jamie) Cutts, of Lake Geneva, Lisa (Zach) Hansen, of Roseville, CA, Katie Sullivan, of Kenosha, Madeline Duesterbeck, of Sharon, and Miya Duesterbeck, of Sharon; great-grandchildren: Owen Cutts, Kaitlyn Kraayeveld, Ethan Kraayeveld, Brielle Hansen, and Ava Sullivan; a brother, Steve Kelly, of AZ; and her dog, Gracie. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers: Jim, Bill, and Guy.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan with Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to Evelyn's favorite organizations. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
