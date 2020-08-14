April 3, 1921 - July 22, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Evelyn "Louise" Lee, 99, passed from this life on July 22, 2020 at her home from natural causes. Louise was born April 3, 1921 to Paul Ronde and Ida Belle Deforest in Valley City, ND. She grew up in ND, MT, MN, and Buffalo, NY, and moved with her parents to WI just before WWII. She moved back to Buffalo, NY at the start of WWII, where she worked for the Curtis Wright airplane factory, making C40 War Hawk fighters and C46 Cargo planes (she was a real "Rosie the Riveter"). Returning to Wisconsin after the war, she married Erling P. Lee in 1945. She lived in the Stoughton/Edgerton areas, farming, and working at the Edgerton Shoe Factory for many years. After retirement, she moved to Janesville. During retirement she was active. She traveled, chaperoned teens on a trip to Europe, and spoke at numerous engagements about to her time as a Rosie. She loved to ballroom dance, along with square and round dancing. She always said she would rather dance than eat or sleep, and you would always see her at the local Moose Club to dancing. She could be found at the Janesville Senior Center, and other card parties to play Euchre. A skillful "card shark" to be reckoned with until turning 98. She lived a full, independent life.
Louise is survived by son, Dennis (Theresa) Lee, of Whitewater, WI; and daughter, Deanna (Larry) Messer, of Prescott, AZ; grandchildren; great- and great-great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Erling P. Lee; and son, Warren P. Lee; sister, Anna Marie Hulla; and brother, Gordon Ronde.
Due to COVID concerns, no funeral will be held, and she will be interned at her husband's side at East Koshkonong Cemetery, Cambridge, WI. In honor of her memory, please make a donation to VetsRoll.org (Beloit), or other veterans' organizations.
Thank you to the nurses at Agrace Hospice and Huntington Place for their care and assistance to mom in her final days.