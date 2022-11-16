Edgerton, WI - Evelyn L. Westby, 89, of Edgerton, WI passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Evelyn was born on February 12, 1933 in Richland Center, WI to the late George and Ruth (Hanold) Payne. She married her beloved husband, Harold Westby, on September 24, 1949. She was extremely proud of her work as a chef at Theodore's Restaurant in Janesville and her more than 40 years of farming tobacco in the Edgerton area. Harold and Evelyn were crowned king and queen of tobacco days in 1984. She and Harold retired to their home in Black River Falls in 1994 and had a second home in Yuma, AZ where they loved to stay in the winter. She also loved tending to her flower gardens and vegetable gardens. These last few years, she was thrilled when her massive gardens produced enough to take and sell with her son, Ken, at the local farmers market.
Evelyn is survived by her brothers, Eugene and James Payne. She cherished time spent with family, her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends. One of her favorite events to attend was an annual family reunion held in Edgerton, WI where she always brought way too much delicious food.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Westby; four children, Dennis Westby, Douglas Westby, Kenneth Westby, Rita Westby-Larson; great grandson, Cooper Westby; her parents; sister, Esther Maul (Payne); and brother, George Payne.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton with Pastor Erik Jelinek officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10 AM until the start of services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family with arrangements. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
