August 25, 1929 - March 30, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- Evelyn L. Pahl, 89, lifelong resident of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away to eternal life at her home on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Evelyn was born August 25, 1929 in Lake Geneva, the daughter of the late Gustave and Anna (Hertel) Pahl. She was a lifelong member of the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, and loved to volunteer, teach Sunday School and sing in the choir. Evelyn worked for 47 years in the Lake Geneva School District as an Administrator Assistant. She loved to do arts and crafts, walk down by the lake, and admire God's creation in nature like the flowers.

Evelyn is survived by one sister, Dorothy Deering; two nieces; and two nephews; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Julia Pahl and Arlene Franklin.

A visitation will be held at the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 700 N. Bloomfield Rd, Lake Geneva, on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a service at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Carl Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow at the Hudson Cemetery in Lyons, WI. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.