November 4, 1917 - October 16, 2018
Fort Atkinson, WI -- Evelyn L. Falk, age 100, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on October 16, 2018, at Sienna Crest in Fort Atkinson. She was born on November 4, 1917, in Janesville, to Herman and Alta (Goldsmith) Zuehlke. She graduated from Janesville High School, traveled to Iowa for a year and began working at Sears, where she met the love of her life, William Falk. They married on September 5, 1940, in Hartland, WI. He preceded her in death on April 5, 2014. Evelyn lived in Fort Atkinson from February 1941 until her retirement in 1978. She worked as a secretary and bank teller for various companies throughout her life, retiring from J.F. Luther Junior High School as secretary for the principal. She and Bill were charter members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson, and later joined Chetek Lutheran church when they moved to their lake home nearby. Evelyn enjoyed traveling to South Texas for the winters, and often spoke of the wonderful friends she met there, and when square dancing. She excelled at sewing, cooking and was a wonderful hostess. When not busy, she loved to read.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Kay) Falk of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Christopher (Wendy) Falk and Kendel (Heather) Falk; great-grandchildren: Thaniel and Abigal Gravelle, and Jarod, Maria, Natalie, Isabel and Benjamin Falk; and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother; her husband; and her twin sister, Ava; her son, David Falk; and sister, Margret (Stewart) Balis.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 26, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson with Deacon Bonnie Vize presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, October 26, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Inurnment will be at Milton Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be given in Evelyn's name to Rainbow Hospice, and Palmera Park at 1216 N. Palmera Dr., La Feria, 78559 TX. Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or light a candle in her memory.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse