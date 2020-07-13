October 8, 1921 - July 8, 2020
Orfordville/Edgerton -- Evelyn L. Anderson, age 98, passed away on July 8, 2020 at the Edgerton Care Center. She was born on October 8, 1921 in Christiana Township of Dane County, the third of seven children, to Albert and Nora (Dalby) Johnson. She was baptized and confirmed at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. Attending first grade at Koshkonong Country School at the age of four, she graduated from Fort Atkinson High School at the age of 16 in 1938. Under her senior class picture in the school yearbook is the inscription, "A light heart lives long."
Evelyn experienced many challenges in her life, but demonstrated her strength and resilience living to the age of 98, and enduring the loss of three husbands. While living in Edgerton, she worked at several downtown businesses, including Wileman's Variety Store to provide for her family. In 1970, she moved to Orfordville. In Orfordville, she helped out at a local store and worked at the elections.
A very good homemaker, Evelyn enjoyed baking cakes and making her specialty-Seven Layer Salad-which was requested at every family gathering. She loved the occasional trip to the casino, old time music, going to dances, and doing the polka. Evelyn liked playing bingo at Milton Senior Living and winning all those candy bars. She was a big fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, and Wisconsin Badgers. Evelyn was very proud of her Norwegian heritage.
Evelyn is survived by her loving family: daughter, Sandy (Frank) McCall; sons, Bob Haylock and Howie (Ann) Stiff; stepdaughter, Judith Fraunfelder; grandchildren: Robbie (Sally) McCall, Angie (Andy) Richardson, Laura (Rob) Orear, Darcy (Rick) Belmontes, Andrea (Adam) Woerpel; step-grandchildren: Cass (Kerin) Fraunfelder, Joel (Lotis) Fraunfelder, and Patrick (Michelle) Fraunfelder; 22 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren, with another on the way; and numerous special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Robert "Bob" Haylock, Donald "Don" Stiff, Palmer "Andy" Anderson; son, Dale Stiff; stepson, Rod Anderson; brothers, Norris (Jayne) Johnson, Bob (Arlene) Johnson; sisters: Eileen (Earl) Nottestad, Lorraine (Howard) Thorstad, Ruth (Bob) Olson, Lois (Hugh) Coffman; and sisters-in-law: Mary Jane (Sam) Vultaggio, Barbara (Wes) Davis, and Audrey (Alan) Stricker.
A service to celebrate Evelyn's life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Evelyn's name can be made to Central Lutheran Church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family with arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Pastor Jerry Pribbenow for all his visits over the years, Heartland Hospice, Milton Senior Living, and the Edgerton Care Center.