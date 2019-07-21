September 16, 1940 - June 5, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Evelyn Joy Stahl, 78, of Janesville, WI, passed away into eternal life with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Fort Atkinson, WI. Joy was born on September 16, 1940, in Elko, NV, to Rudolph and Mabel Yanchick. She graduated from Joliet Central High School in Joliet, IL. Joy married Carl Robert Stahl in 1959, and together they had six children. Nine years later they relocated to Fort Atkinson, WI. She worked many years at the former Moore's Seafood. Joy was an energetic, outgoing person, who always found time for people and crafting. She enjoyed refinishing furniture, rug hooking, cross stitching and quilting. Her home and the homes of her children are filled with her work. Joy rarely passed up a rummage sale, auction or flea market. She loved antiquing, and meeting new people. Most of all, she was generous and known for loving her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Joy is survived by her six children: Tammy (Rich) Doellstedt, Bryan, Greg (Katie), Jeffrey (Nancy Miller), Chris, and David (Laura). She was loved by sixteen grandchildren: Andrina (Zack) Luce and David Doellstedt; Carl and Anna; Abby (Brett) Dunkleberger and Libby; Joshua, Jesse, Isaac and Hannah; Matthew (Libby), Madilyn and Vivian; Elie, Alex and Liam; and one great-grandson, Eli. She will be lovingly remembered by a large extended family and circle of friends. Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Mabel; her siblings: Mary, Dennis, Caryl, and David; and daughter-in-law, Janet Stahl.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 27th at Faith Community Church, 2931 Lucerne Drive, Janesville, WI. Visitation at 10 a.m., followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m.