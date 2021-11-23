Evelyn Jane (Lhotka) Griffing

Evelyn Jane Griffing was born October 31, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to John Charles and Elizabeth Ruth (Vlasak) Lhotka. She passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 in Walworth, WI.
Evie was a graduate of Trinity High School (River Forest, IL) class of 1960 and Moser Secretarial School in Chicago, IL. She worked as a secretary at various banks and stock brokers in Chicago until she married John In 1972. Evie enjoyed many years at home raising her four children and working as a crossing guard for Walworth Grade School and later a teacher's aid at Big Foot High School. She also volunteered in many organizations over the years including; Girl Scouts, American Heart Association, school PTO and St. Benedict's Ladies Bazaar group. Evie enjoyed knitting, cooking, crafting, watching the Packers and most of all spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Evelyn is survived by her husband John H. Griffing, whom she married on October 13, 1972 in Oak Park, Illinois; her children Jane (Thad) Wilson, John (Angie) Griffing, Cara (Richard) Pfeiffer, and Peg Berman; grandchildren Thad Jr., Clare, Peter and Anna Wilson, Emily, Lillian, and Sarah Griffing, and Jack and Madilyn Berman; brothers John (Bobbe) Lhotka, Charles (Maggie) Lhotka; sisters Margaret Lotito and Linda (Mike) Zagorski; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents and her sisters Mary Jan (Dennis) Ryan and Joanne Delby.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 26 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth. A mass will be said on Saturday November 27th at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana at 10:30 AM. Burial will be private.
For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171
