Edgerton, WI -- Evelyn J. Reilly, age 87, of Evansville, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at UW Hospital, Madison. She was born in Edgerton on Aug. 27, 1933, the daughter of the late Fred and Olga (Leitz) Heller and was a 1951 graduate of Edgerton High School. Evelyn married Terrance P. Reilly on Feb. 7, 1958 in Fulton. Together they operated a dairy and crop farm between Edgerton and Evansville. In 1988, a fire devastated the farm, killing all of their herd. Evelyn loved all animals and had a knack to draw them in. In her younger years, she enjoyed horseback riding. She also loved her trips to the casino and the weekend get-aways.
She is survived by her husband, Terrance; 4 children: Brian Reilly and Randy (Barb) Reilly both of Edgerton, Cindy (Daren) Finco of Janesville, and Steve Reilly of Evansville; 6 grandchildren: Sarah Clankie, Kaitlyn (Nick Barrett) Finco, Karissa Finco, Kody Finco, Amber Campbell, and Tim Troon; 7 great grandchildren: Michael, Maddie, and Molly Clankie, Alexis Witt, and Mariah, Kypton, and Colton Campbell; great great granddaughter, Brinx Leigh Clankie; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and 12 siblings: Edwin, Robert "Dick", Lester "Jimmy", Louis, Willard, and George Heller, Alma Gallagher, Frances Ford, Norma Kitchen, Ruth Kitchen, Lucille Stockstad, and Maxine Heller.
A graveside service will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Fulton Cemetery.