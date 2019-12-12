June 27, 1928 - December 9,2019

Janesville, WI -- Evelyn I. Miller, age 91, peacefully passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at home after a short illness. She was born in La Farge on June 27, 1928, the daughter of Clifford and Letha (Nicholson) Leatherberry. She married Robert L. Miller on April 3, 1946, and he preceded her in death on February 9, 2013. She worked for many years at Alpha Cast Foundry in Whitewater. Evelyn was member of 1st English Lutheran Church in Whitewater.

Evelyn is survived by her 5 children: Bobby (Juanita) Miller, Jimmy Miller, Michael (Susie) Miller, Larry (Lois) Miller, and Donna Miller; 15 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; sister, Darlene Byers; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son, Bryan Miller; sister and brother in-law, Lois and Bill Knapp; and brother, Bernal Leatherberry.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Mausoleum. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com