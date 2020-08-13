May 7, 1924 - August 10, 2020
Clinton, WI -- Evelyn D. Dundee, age 96, passed over to the Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Willowick Clinton. Evelyn was born May 7, 1924 to the late John and Christine (Newman) Olsen in Mason, WI. She graduated from Drummond High School, Class of 1942. Evelyn married Walter Dundee on January 19, 1945, in Lake Geneva, WI. She worked in Quality Control at Libby's in Darien until her retirement in 1986. Evelyn took special delight in shopping and lunches with her daughters. She was a member of Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church, and she enjoyed the Tuesday Ladies Quilting Club. She will be fondly remembered as an amazing wife, mother and grandmother.
Evelyn is survived by her four children: Linda Ganser of Beloit, Richard Dundee of Janesville, Charlene Dundee of Clinton and Valerie Dundee of Clinton; four grandchildren: Christine (Scott) Broege of Clinton, Paul (Laura) Dundee of Janesville, Denise (Michael) Raterman of Madison and Chal Dundee; four great-grandchildren: Caleb and Caden Broege of Clinton and Sophie and Austin Raterman of Madison; her sister, Elvera Check of Flat Rock, NC; and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother, Wilford Olsen.
Evelyn's Funeral Service will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Dundee family on our website.
The family would like to thank Willowick Clinton for the fine care Evelyn received, and especially Erin and Savannah from Agrace, for the extraordinary time they spent with Evelyn.