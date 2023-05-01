Evelyn B. Baker

September 25, 1933 - April 23, 2023

Janesville, WI - Evelyn B. Baker 89, of Janesville, WI passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at SSM Hospital in Janesville. Born September 25, 1933, in Beloit, WI. "Evie" was the daughter of Sam and Clara Tomasik. Evelyn was in the graduating class at Beloit Memorial 1951. She was wed to William F. Baker in 1952 until his passing in 1971. Evelyn was formerly employed as a CNA at Beloit Memorial Hospital for 36 Years.

