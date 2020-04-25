Evelyn Alwin

December 29, 1920 - April 18, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Evelyn (Rosin) Alwin, age 99, of Janesville passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born December 29, 1920, on the family farm in southern Manitoba, Canada, the daughter of Ferdinand and Nathila Rosin. Evelyn earned her Canadian teaching certificate after graduating high school, and proceeded to teach in one-room schoolhouses throughout rural Manitoba. She later decided to continue her education, and in 1950 graduated from Lakeland College in Sheboygan. She was united in marriage to Edgar O. Alwin on August 23, 1952, in Manitoba. Evelyn worked for the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District for over 30 years as a 3rd grade teacher, retiring at age 70. She was a devoted and active member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Elkhorn, Delavan, and most recently in Janesville. She was very civic-minded, and served on the Matheson Memorial Library Board in Elkhorn for several years. When not working or serving her church and community, Evelyn enjoyed gardening, birding, baking, knitting, quilting, working puzzles, and playing cribbage with friends. She and Edgar moved from Elkhorn to the Cedar Crest Retirement Community in 2003. Evelyn was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, who will be greatly missed. She was dearly loved and respected as a friendly, thoughtful neighbor and friend by all who knew her.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Carol Sinesi; and her beloved grandchildren, Alexandra and Peter, all of Framingham, MA; a sister, Isabel Reichert of Morden, Manitoba; a very good friend, Elaine Lundgren, of Elkhorn, WI; many nieces, nephews and their families; and many good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edgar; two sisters, Edna Reichert and Marjorie Brunn; and three brothers-in-law: Cecil Reichert, Roy Brunn, and Howard Reichert.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic a Memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions are welcome at ECHO Janesville or the charity of your choice.
Evelyn's family would like to give a special thank you to the wonderful staff and volunteers at Cedar Crest.