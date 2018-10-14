May 5, 1918 - October 10, 2018
Evansville, WI -- Evalyn Dorothy Hagen, age 100, passed away on October 10, 2018. She was born May 5, 1918 in the town of Porter, the daughter of Herman and Grace (Milbrandt) Fenrick. She attended White Star School and graduated from Evansville High School in 1936. She married Karl Hagen April 14, 1944. Evalyn enjoyed country living, and lived on a farm all of her life. She enjoyed her flower gardens as well as cooking and baking, especially coconut crme pies and raised donuts. She was very active in the Baptist Church for many years and was a member of the Women's Union. She enjoyed refinishing furniture, and had a unique miniature shoe collection. She learned to drive at age 61, following the death of her husband. Evalyn had a special group of lady friends from church: Phoebe Smout, Ardis Brigham, and Mildred LaMont, with whom she spent many special times. Evalyn was also a member of the Pleasant Prairie Community Club. Evalyn especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Nichole Hagen and Kyle Hagen.
Evalyn is survived by her sons, Steven Hagen (Linda Gallagher) and Norman Hagen (Lorie Hellenbrand); her grandchildren, Nichole Hagen and Kyle Hagen; and her step-grandchildren: Brittany Hellenbrand, Kate Loger (Nicolas), and Tim Gallagher; and several nieces and nephews; as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. Evalyn was preceded in death by her husband, Karl, in 1979; her parents; her sister, Kathryn Harnack; her brothers, Clifford Fenrick and Ed Fenrick; sisters-in-law: Ada Fenrick, Mable Fenrick, and Virginia Hantke; brothers-in-law, Paul Hantke and Kenneth Harnack; and nephew, Raymond Fenrick.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, with Reverend Josh Brumbaugh of Oak Grove Church, Evansville, officiating. Burial will follow in maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Creekside Place or Agrace Hospice.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Evansville Manor and Agrace Hospice for the great care and kindness which was given to Evalyn.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse