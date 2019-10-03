Eva Kathleen Wells

May 25, 1928 - October 1, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Eva Kathleen "Kay, Kathy" (Bailey) Wells, 91, of Janesville, WI, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI. Kay was born on May 25, 1928, on her grandparent's ranch 5 miles from Miles City, Montana. She was the daughter of William and Marion (Cowles) Bailey. Kay lived on the ranch for 8 years, then moved to Wisconsin. Her family settled in Janesville, WI, living with her great aunt Teen on Cherry Street, and then moving to Racine Street where she stayed until graduating from Janesville High School. Kay moved to Beloit, WI, in 1947, and married Charles Wells on June 26, 1948, in St. John's Lutheran Church. Together they built a small home north of Rockton, IL. They lived there for 8 years and both of her children were born there in 1951, and 1952. In 1956, they bought a farm on South Bluff Road, in South Beloit, IL. Kay was employed by Freeman Display from 1964, until 1988, when she retired after 24 years of employment. In 2008 (because of health issues) Kathleen moved to Cedar Crest Independent Living in Janesville, WI. After retirement she enjoyed doing crafts with plastic canvases. She loved to roller skate and dance. Kay and her husband Chuck met roller skating. They loved to travel, visiting every state in the country, and also loved to play games, especially the Wii.

Survivors include her children, Sandra (spouse - Roger Crary) Kallas of Beloit, WI, and Charles (Annette) Wells of Poplar Bluff, MO; grandchildren: Kelly Rezac, Robin (Troy) Stull, Ryan (Bailey) Wells, and John (Amy) Kallas; great grandchildren: Cameron, Kaleb, Caiah, Olivia, Kaitlyn, Kaiden, and Allison; and step grandchildren: Jennifer Crary, Christine Payton, and Kristen Kauffman.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Charles Wells in 2014; sister, Louise Fox; and half-brother, Walter Voigt.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI with Pastor Dennis Roser officiating. Burial will be in Shirland Cemetery, Shirland, IL. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home. Memorials may be given in her name to Cedar Crest Independent Living. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.