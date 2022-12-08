Eva Arnold

April 14, 1926 - December 4, 2022
Janesville, WI - Eva M. Arnold, 96, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Cedar Crest Health Care Center.
She was born on April 14, 1926 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Ralph and Agnes (Lathers) Meech. Eva was a 1943 graduate of Beloit High School. She was the very first student enrolled at the University of Rock County and received her Master's Degree in Education from Beloit College. Eva married Ralph Arnold on November 12, 1947 in St. Thomas Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on January 20, 1980.
Eva was employed by Beloit School Systems, teaching at Beloit Memorial High School for 17 years and at Blackhawk Technical College, retiring in 1989. She was a member of St. Stephens Catholic Church, Clinton, WI, and was a member of the Altar Society and Board. Eva was a past Foods & Nutrition Leader at the Turtle 4-H Club, a member of the Turtle Grange, Turtle Homemakers, and the Turtle Garden Club. She was also on the Rock County Board of Supervisors, the Wisconsin Governor's Board on Aging & Long-Term Care, President and Vice President of Intermediate Women of Beloit, and on a committee to consolidate Clinton Community Schools. Eva was a past President and Vice President of the Rock County Retired & Senior Volunteer Program and volunteered at voting polls, Beloit Hospital ER and Gift Shop.
Survivors include her children, Bill (Diane) Arnold and Cathy Arnold; grandchildren, Bill (Sue) Arnold Jr., and Cori Tucker; great grandchildren, Dustin (Kayla) Arnold, Chase (Kortney) Arnold, Bryce Wilson, Samantha Wilson; great great-grandchildren, Owen Arnold, Emma Arnold, Kase Arnold and Blake Arnold; in-law, Steve Brown.
She was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Barbara Arnold Brown; brother, Byron Meech; sister, Esther Rumage; and grandson, Jason Brown.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Eva will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022 in St. Stephens Catholic Church, 716 Shu-Lar Ln., Clinton, WI 53525, with Fr. Prabhakar Singareddy officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation will also be from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Monday in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Beloit Regional Hospice or to St. Stephens Catholic Church.
