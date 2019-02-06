Eutimio H. Vasquez

March 17, 1934 - February 3, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- Eutimio H. Vasquez of Whitewater, WI, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on February 3, 2019. Eutimio was born in Laredo, TX on March 17, 1934, and moved to Whitewater with his wife and his mother 60 years ago. He worked for the Whitewater Foundry for many years, eventually retiring from Hawthorn Mellody in 1994. He raised a family in Whitewater, with hopes of living the American dream so his children could get a good education and achieve all the things he wished he could have as a young man. Eutimio loved watching the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, and watching the news and reading the paper. He adored his grandkids, and was a great animal lover. Tim, as his friends called him, was a Korean War Veteran, and enjoyed volunteering with the local VFW. He wore his Veteran's hat and VFW coat with great pride. Eutimio was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to anyone he met. He was known as a great inspiration to younger generations of Hispanic Americans, who searched to build and achieve the American dream with honor, respect, and dignity.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Herminia R. Vasquez; sister, Rita (Hector) Villareal; son, Jose E. (Elizabeth) Vasquez; daughter, Yolanda (Dan) Hollenbeck; son, Arturo A. (Lina M. Garcia Vasquez) Vasquez; daughter, Gloria E. (Mike) Vasquez-Leemkuil; grandchildren: Vanessa and Alessandra Hollenbeck, and Gabriela, Sebastian and Gianna Vasquez. He was preceded in death by his father, Jose M. Vasquez; mother, Luisa H. Vasquez; and sisters, Josephine Alvarado and Angelina Botello.

Visitation will be at Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The viewing will be at St. Patrick's Church, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 9 before the funeral service which will begin at noon. Eutimio will be laid to rest following the funeral service at Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater. Nitardy is assisting the family with arrangements. www.nitardyfuneralhome.com

Thank you to Agrace Hospice from Janesville, as well as Saran Batchuulun, John Hethorn and their daughters, and all the wonderful caretakers who stayed with our father so he could live the remainder of his life alongside his wife.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse