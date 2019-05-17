January 5, 1927 - May 16, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Eunice V. Ellifson, age 92, of Edgerton, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. She was born in Ettrick, WI on January 5, 1927, the daughter of the late Albert and Martha (Gimse) Helstad. Eunice married Archie O. Ellifson on February 15, 1947, at the French Creek Church, rural Ettrick. Archie preceded her in death on April 21, 2012. She was employed at IKI Manufacturing for 50 years, and also was a long-time member of Central Lutheran Church. Eunice enjoyed ironing, polka'ing and clogging, cooking for her family, especially making meatballs and lefse.

She is survived by her children: Dennis (Theresa) Ellifson, Sharon (Dennis) Sahr, Gail (Ray) Olson, all of Edgerton, and Darrell (Linda) Ellifson of Arbor Vitae, WI; nine grandchildren: Todd (Wendi) Sahr, Paula (Tony) Ciebell, Ryan (Jackie) Ellifson, Bethany (Jack) LoPresti, Krista (Darrick) Olson-Lehman, Erik (Patti) Ellifson, Nick (Sharon) Ellifson, Lindsay (Andrew) Zacharias and Brent (Kayla) Ellifson; 17 great-grandchildren; her siblings: Doris (Roy) Modahl of LaCrosse, Merlin (Ann) Helstad of Lake City, MN, and Rev. Arlan (Jan) Helstad of Osseo; as well as many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Archie; grandson, Andrew Ellifson; and two brothers: Allen Helstad and Orrin Helstad.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at CENTRAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Edgerton, with Rev. Erik Jelinek officiating. Burial will follow in Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton and again on Monday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Memorials if desired can be made to Central Lutheran Church or St. Jude's Children Hospital. For online condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com