December 1, 1926 - December 19, 2018
Footville, WI -- Eunice Pearl Lythjohan, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at her home. She was born December 1, 1926 in rural Oregon, WI, the daughter of Edwin and Alice (Olson) Lawry. Eunice married Robert Lythjohan on December 27, 1946 in Oregon, WI. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; two children, Thomas (Barbara) of Waukesha and Judith Wilson of Monona; six grandchildren: Michele Nevels, Jason (Courtney) Lythjohan, Kyle Lythjohan, Brett (Alyssa) Wilson, Drew (Jessica) Wilson and Ross Wilson; five great-grandchildren: Rileigh, Ashton, Breckyn, August, and Liam; two brothers, Roger and Edward (Janice) Lawry; sister, Joyce (Merwyn) Bauer; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Erwin; and son-in-law, Blaine Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at Orfordville Lutheran Church, 201 N. Main St., Orfordville at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 28, 2018 with Pastor Andy Twiton officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Prairie Mound Cemetery, Oregon, WI. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be made to a fund that is being established. Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville is assisting the family.
The family would like to extend its thanks to those who made it possible for Eunice to fulfill her wish of living out her life at home. Special thanks to Cheryl Pierstorff for her loving and exceptional care of Eunice over the last couple of years; thanks to the staff of Home Instead, particularly Becca, for her kindness in caring for Eunice; and lastly, we are thankful for the gracious and compassionate care provided by the staff of Agrace, especially Erin, Jen and Jenna.
