Eunice Pearl Lythjohan

December 1, 1926 - December 19, 2018

Footville, WI -- Eunice Pearl Lythjohan, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at her home. She was born December 1, 1926 in rural Oregon, WI, the daughter of Edwin and Alice (Olson) Lawry. Eunice married Robert Lythjohan on December 27, 1946 in Oregon, WI. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; two children, Thomas (Barbara) of Waukesha and Judith Wilson of Monona; six grandchildren: Michele Nevels, Jason (Courtney) Lythjohan, Kyle Lythjohan, Brett (Alyssa) Wilson, Drew (Jessica) Wilson and Ross Wilson; five great-grandchildren: Rileigh, Ashton, Breckyn, August, and Liam; two brothers, Roger and Edward (Janice) Lawry; sister, Joyce (Merwyn) Bauer; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Erwin; and son-in-law, Blaine Wilson.

Funeral services will be held at Orfordville Lutheran Church, 201 N. Main St., Orfordville at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 28, 2018 with Pastor Andy Twiton officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Prairie Mound Cemetery, Oregon, WI. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be made to a fund that is being established. Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville is assisting the family.

Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville,

(608) 879-2333 newcomerfh.com

The family would like to extend its thanks to those who made it possible for Eunice to fulfill her wish of living out her life at home. Special thanks to Cheryl Pierstorff for her loving and exceptional care of Eunice over the last couple of years; thanks to the staff of Home Instead, particularly Becca, for her kindness in caring for Eunice; and lastly, we are thankful for the gracious and compassionate care provided by the staff of Agrace, especially Erin, Jen and Jenna.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse