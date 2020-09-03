Eunice M. Scobie

August 4, 1932 - September 1, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Eunice M. (Johnson) Scobie, 88, passed away Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020 at Cedar Crest Nursing Home. She was born August 4, 1932 in Boone County, IL, to Oscar and Eda Johnson. Eunice graduated as class valedictorian from Orfordville High School in 1949, at the age of 16. At age 17, she began secretarial duties at the Dougherty, Ryan, Moss, & Wickham Law Firm, working there until 1958. On March 14, 1953, Eunice married the love of her life, Ronald R. Scobie, at the East Luther Valley Lutheran Church. Together they raised three children in their Janesville home. Eunice was an amazing woman of faith who deeply cared for her family. In 1960, Eunice became the secretary of her home church, Asbury United Methodist Church; a position she held for 30 years. She also worked part time at Cedar Crest. Eunice enjoyed her family trips across the United States. She and Ron visited all fifty states and many overseas countries. Their favorite was Hawaii, vacationing there four times. She also enjoyed biking, camping and regular 3-mile walks. Eunice volunteered time to many causes, including Girl Scouts, teaching third grade Sunday School, United Methodist Women, heading up church rummage sales, working the polls and helping with ECHO's Food and Toy Drives. She helped at area blood drives and was proud to have donated many gallons of blood over her lifetime.
Eunice is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ronald "Ron" Scobie; two daughters, Patricia (Mike) Spors of Janesville and Deb Scobie (Morocco Mercurio) of Corvallis, OR; five grandchildren: Jared, Melissa, Kimberly, Jonathan, and Daniel; and ten great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Gerald Scobie; and seven siblings.
A Funeral Service for Eunice will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd., with Rev. Will Jewson officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Asbury United Methodist Church or the Rock County Dementia Fund are appreciated. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
Special thanks to Eunice's Care Team at Cedar Crest, and to ADRC Dementia Specialist Cori Marsh