July 26, 1927 - January 6, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Eunice Lorraine Nesseth, age 92, of Janesville, WI went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Oak Park Place. She was born on July 26, 1927; the 6th of 7 children born to John and Manda (Grimsled) Chellevold in Ferryville, WI. Eunice graduated from Seneca High School and La Crosse Vocational School for Secretarial Training. Eunice married the love of her life, Kenneth P. Nesseth, on July 24, 1948 at Utica Lutheran Church in rural Mt. Sterling, WI. They began their family of 4 children living in La Crosse until 1960, when Ken's job took them to Milwaukee. Much time was spent at family camping up at Lake Arbutus with extended family and friends. In 1964, they moved to Oak Creek, WI and Eunice started working for Southeastern WI Products Co. as their Office Manager for the next 25 years, retiring in 1989. After retiring, they enjoyed many cruises and trips, both abroad and stateside. Ken and Eunice moved to Winter Haven, FL as "snowbirds" for 3 years; but decided in 1994 to move to Janesville full-time to be closer to family. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Janesville where she served on the Altar Guild for 20 years. Eunice's main focus in life was always her family. She and Ken celebrated 55 years of love together.

Eunice will be deeply missed by her four children: Sandra (Jim) Porter, Rod (Bridget) Nesseth, Carolyn (Doug) Bleck, and Kent Nesseth; eight grandchildren: Todd (Nikole) Porter, Lori Kisting (Mary Koller), Tracy Nesseth, Kim Nesseth (Alex Rott), Lisa (Christopher) Mohrman, Steven (Betsy) Bleck, Ryan Nesseth, Rachel (Todd) Welton; 15 great-grandchildren: Otilia Porter, Samuel and Max Kisting, Alexandria (Harrison Wicker), Sailor, Benjamin and Pia Mohrman, Brooks and Broderick Bleck, Caleb and Cameron Nesseth, Abigail, Maisey, Elianna and Noah Welton, with baby Porter, baby Rott and baby Bleck due to arrive in 2020. Eunice is further survived by her sister-in-law, Maxine Chellevold of Stoughton; and many nieces and nephews. Eunice is preceded in death by her husband, Ken Nesseth on December 14, 2003; her daughter-in-law, Debra Nesseth on September 21, 2019; her parents; and six brothers and sisters.

Services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Bruce Gray will officiate. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made in Eunice's name to Agrace Hospice or St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Janesville.

Eunice's family would like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice and Oak Park Place for the loving care they provided during these past 4 months.