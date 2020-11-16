Eugenia T. Jacobus

September 16, 1928 - November 6, 2020
Elm Grove, WI - Eugenia Tuhtar Jacobus, age 92, passed away peacefully Nov. 6, 2020. Eugenia was born to the late Eugene and Dorthy Tuhtar in Milwaukee, WI and spent her early years in New York City with her partner in crime, best friend for life and sister the late Karim Zimdar. The family eventually settled into Janesville, WI where the family owned Ossit Church Furniture. Eugenia attended the University of WI- Madison where she was named Prom Queen in 1948. It is there that she met the love of her life, the late Charles Delwin Jacobus Sr. who she was married to for 47 years before his untimely passing in 1997. She and Charles traveled the world together with the Young Presidents Organization with many, many friends. Eugenia was a cancer survivor receiving some of the first experiential chemotherapy treatments at the University of WI in the early 60's. Eugenia cherished her winters in sunny Florida but was passionate about everything Wisconsin including the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. Eugenia also loved the Northwoods of Wisconsin and spent many summer sunsets throughout her life on the back porch of her childhood cabin.
Eugenia was a caring mother to her children Missy (Calum) Mac Leod, Charles Jacobus Jr and Eugene (Colleen) Jacobus. She was an inspiration and bright light to her grandchildren Charlie, Jake, Liza, Maddy, Keegan, Catherine, Kelsey and Joe. She is further survived by her amazing support team led by her side-kick Sue Rowbottom.
A private family service was conducted on Nov. 12, 2020 with a celebration to be held later when we can all gather again. In lieu of flowers donations in her name can be made to Penfield Children's Center 833 N 26th St., Milwaukee, WI 53233 or at penfieldchildren.org. Please visit BeckerRitter.com for more information.