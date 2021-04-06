Eugene Thomas "Rusty" Boldt

October 18, 1930 - April 1, 2021
Milton, WI - Eugene Thomas Boldt, age 90, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Oak Park Place in Janesville. Eugene, known to his friends as "Rusty" was born to Helen (Hagie) and Herman Boldt on October 18, 1930, in Milwaukee. He graduated from High School and served on active duty in the United States Air Force. On July 31, 1966, Eugene married Pauline Hulick who proceeded him in death on October 20, 2019. Having worked for General Motors in Janesville, as well as Fagan Motors and later Bob Clapper GM Dealership, Eugene developed a lifelong love of fine automobiles (mostly Chevrolets) and recently purchased a 1931 Ford Coupe which was fully restored. He loved driving and could be seen in and around Milton and Janesville, out for a drive whenever the sun shined. He loved the time he could spend at the Bob Clapper Dealership and considered those who passed before him and cherished the caregivers who provided so much comfort to him in his final days. Kathy Romack attended to his every need and treated him like family even during his impatient times dealing with loneliness and illness. Visitation will be held from 5pm to 7pm (with military rites at 7pm) on Thursday April 8, 2021 at the Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Rock County Humane Society, The National WWII Memorial, c/o The National WWII Memorial Processing Center, P.O. Box 305 Calverton, NY 11933 and Janesville Agrace Hospice.