Eugene Roy "Gene" Myers

Janesville, WI - Eugene (Gene) Roy Myers, 88, Janesville, died peacefully Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Alden Estates in Jefferson. He was one of ten children born to Roy and Ora Myers on January 6, 1934. He married Lillian (Lee) Burns on June 5, 1953 in Fond du Lac, WI. Gene and Lee had 6 children. Eugene graduated from North Central Bible College in MN and went on to become an ordained minister. After being a pastor for 9 years, he then bought and ran Myers Tree Service until he retired. He was a hard worker and taught his family a good work ethic. Gene loved his church, New Life Assembly of God, and was a member for 53 years. He volunteered many hours at church doing maintenance work, installing sidewalks, fixing vehicles, teaching Royal Rangers and Sunday School, and helping wherever he was needed. He enjoyed singing, golfing, and will always be remembered for having a new joke to tell. He loved to make people laugh.
Gene is survived by his six children: Rev Dennis (Nancy) Myers of Janesville, Bill (Jennifer) Myers of Williams Bay, Doug (Lillian) Myers of Chesterfield, MI, Jeff (Olga) Myers of Janesville, Mike (Linda) Myers of Rockford, IL and Kath (Matt) Magee of Janesville. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; one brother, Jim; and his close friend, Gary. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years; parents; eight siblings; and a grandson, Chris (Lindsay) Rogers.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 20th and 1:00 PM with visitation starting at 11:00 AM at NEW LIFE ASSEMBLY OF GOD, 2416 N. Wright Rd. Janesville, with Rev. Michael Jackson and Rev. Brent Beesley officiating. Memorials may be made in Gene's name to New Life Assembly of God. HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Myers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.