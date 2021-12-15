Eugene Roger "Gene" Dewey

Browntown, WI - Eugene "Gene" Roger Dewey, age 73 was given his angel wings on Saturday, December 11, 2021. He had his final moments with his beloved wife, Kathy, beside him at home in Browntown, WI. Gene was born on February 27, 1948, in Janesville, WI the son of David and Kathrine Dewey the 4th born out of 7 children. Gene had a very close relationship with his siblings consisting of 5 brothers and 1 sister: Bob, Dave, Doug, Earl, Effie and Richard. They were inseparable growing up. Gene went to Janesville High school. After high school he started working at Chrysler in Belvidere, IL for a short time. Then he decided to join the Army and served his country for 4 years, after that he went back to Chrysler and worked for them for 38 years until he retired. During his life he had a love for family, friends and fun. Gene loved racing, camping, football (Go Packers) and fishing. His family went beyond blood to him, he took and treated everyone he met like family including neighbors and co-workers. He met the love of his life, Kathy, whom he married on April 2, 1996.
Gene is survived by his wife, Kathy Dewey; children: Michele Chroninger, Monica Chroninger, Kandy Dewey and Jasen (Laura) Dewey; stepchildren, Jeanette (deceased husband, Steve) Johnson and Jeanine Rollins; brother, Bob (Helen) Dewey; sister, Effie (Bill) Kaddatz; 19 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews; other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Earl Dewey, Richard Dewey, Dave Dewey, and Doug Dewey; a cousin who was like a brother, Dennis Dewey; 2 grandchildren, Phylicia Tillman and Malcolm Curry.
A funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
