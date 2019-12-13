April 29, 1953 - December 11, 2019

South Beloit, IL -- Eugene R. Redieske Jr., 66, of South Beloit, IL, died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born on April 29, 1953 in Beloit, WI, the son of Eugene and Elizabeth (Ellingson) Redieske Sr. Eugene was a graduate of South Beloit High School. He married Mary Wildenberg on December 8, 2007. Eugene was previously employed by Taylor Freezer, Viking Lanes, and O.S.O.W. as a Construction Superintendent. He was a kind-hearted family man, loving father and grandfather. Eugene enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, woodworking, and loved going up north. He was an avid Chicago Bear fan, loved his wife and kids very much and never left without saying "I love you."

Survivors include his wife, Mary Redieske; sons, Gene Redieske and Jeff (Christy) Redieske; step children, Amy Klade, Kim (Neil) Garey and Jason (Erica) Lingen; grandchildren: Lauren, Anna, Jayvin, McKenna, Cade, Mason, Olivia, Ashton, Oliver, Darius and Christopher; siblings: Bob (Linda) Redieske, Bill (Georgette) Redieske, Jack (Julie) Redieske, and Margie (Bill) Marshall; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and grandson, Bryce.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 511 W. Rockton Rd., Rockton, IL, with Pastor Scott Herbert officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. There will also be a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the church.