Janesville, WI -- Eugene L. Bauer, age 87, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his home. He was born on August 24, 1932, in Mondovi, WI, the son of Frank and Pauline Bauer. He grew up in Mondovi where he attended school. He met his future wife, to whom he was married for 66 years, Lorraine Olson, at the Fournier's Dance Hall in Eleva. They were married on March 21, 1953, and continued their love of dancing throughout their marriage. They moved to Janesville shortly after their marriage to start their family. Eugene retired from GM after more than 30 years of service. He loved gardening, playing cards, woodworking, and deer hunting. He also took great pride in his family and loved them dearly. Eugene was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Janesville.

Eugene is survived by his five children: Cynthia Mould, Steven (Janet) Bauer, Tamara (Allen) Neuenschwander, Cheryl (Lonnie) Tracy, and Stacey Bauer and her "Fur babies"; eight grandchildren: Aaron (Jessica) Mould, Jessika (Kevin) McIntyre, Amanda (Mike Carlson) Tracy, Samantha (James) Barrenger, Nicholas Neuenschwander, Derek Neuenschwander, Mark Radtke, and Julie (Mike) Adkins; 11 great-grandchildren: Celine, Flynne, Aliyah, Kylee, Mayson, Jackson, Mavrik, Lorraine "Rainy", Knightley, Ben, and Caleb; brother, Merlin (Dorie) Bauer; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Lorraine; and siblings: Lawrence Bauer, Lorena Becker, Arvilla Caturia, LaVerne Bauer, Hubert Bauer, Elenore Wright, Lydia McManimon, Melvin Bauer, Arlene Weber, and infant brother, Frank Bauer.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Milton Junction Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, at the funeral home. There will be a luncheon served after the service at the Schneider Funeral Home Life Celebration Center.