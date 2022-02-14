Eugene Joseph "Gene" Heider

Janesville, WI - Eugene Joseph Heider, 57, from Janesville, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Gene was born in Edgerton, WI, the son of Anton Heider, and Judith Elaine McKinney. He was raised by his late grandmother, Dorothy Bessel - Heider. Gene is survived by his brothers, James Heider, Robert Mundt; and his loving life partner, Amy Williams - Heider. He was preceded in death by his sister, Antonette Cone; and his nephew Jacob Heider.
Gene was blessed with loving and caring children. Three children with his first wife, Tammy Hensel - Heider: Sarina (Alberto) Heider, John Heider and Lacy (Nardy) Heider - Huffman; one child with Lori Dummer, Justin Heider; one child with his second wife, Sarah Ruosch - Heider, Augustus Heider. He also raised four children with Amy Williams - Heider: Ricky Carter, Shan Marie Williams, Kayla Williams and Kristiana Heider - Dykeman.
Gene is also survived by eight beautiful grandchildren: James Heider, Alberto Baeza Jr., Toni Plantz - Heider, Hanna Huffman, Keira Williams, Devin Winters Jr., Louise Raechel Heider Dykeman.
Gene was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. The thing he loved the most was the farm that he grew up on. He was a good, hard-working man. He worked as a construction laborer throughout most his life. He had a great sense of humor, always making jokes, and loved to make everyone laugh.
A celebration of life will be held at Hanson's Hollow at a later date.
