Janesville, WI - Eugene H. "Geno" Dampier, age 85, of Janesville died Monday, November 29, 2021 at SSM St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. He was born in Adams County, WI on June 2, 1936, the son of George and Lois (Baker) Dampier. A long-time Janesville resident, Eugene was a U. S. Army veteran.
Eugene was united in marriage to Nancy L. Lawarance on June 25, 1960. He was formerly employed by Hufcor for many years prior to retiring. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Eugene Dampier is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy Dampier; one daughter, Tina (John Sr.) Pelton; two grandsons, Johnny (Carmen) Pelton and Brandon Pelton; seven great-grandchildren, Emma, Morgan, Tiana, Skyler, Tristyn, Braydon and Hailey. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, three sisters and a special grandson, Steven Pelton.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021 at OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2015 Kellogg Avenue, Janesville followed by funeral services at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the CHURCH. Pastor Rick Sears will officiate. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park with military rites conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. The family of Eugene "Geno" Dampier is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
