September 17, 1950 - May 12, 2019

Bluffton, IN -- Eugene "Gene" Joseph McQuade, Jr., 68, of Bluffton, IN, passed away on Sunday afternoon, May 12, 2019, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, IN. Gene was born on September 17, 1950 in Janesville, WI to Eugene Joseph McQuade, Sr. and Delores La Vone (Squire) McQuade.

Survivors include his wife Sandy in Bluffton; daughter, Mindy K. (Bradley D.) Breidenstein of Janesville; son, Chad W. (Dune) McQuade of Ossian, IN; and five grandchildren. He is also survived by eleven siblings.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, IN. Memorials may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care of Wells County, or the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home of Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.