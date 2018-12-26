September 16, 1930 - December 22, 2018
Edgerton, WI -- Eugene "Gene" L. Eucker, age 88, of Edgerton, entered eternal rest on Saturday afternoon, December 22, 2018, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville with his children at his side. He joined his wife in heaven for Christmas. His wife Beverly went to heaven on Christmas Evening, December 25, 2008. Gene had suffered with Cancer the past ten months. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Gene was born September 16, 1930, in Batavia, IL, to parents George and Doris (Riese) Eucker. Gene had lived in Edgerton since 1951, when he married his wife, Beverly at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church on June 23, 1951, with Rev. Wall officiating. Gene had met Bev at the Waverly Ballroom in Beloit, WI. He had gone there with an Army buddy. They had just gotten out of the Army. The two women would not believe their last names were Eucker and Rumage. It sounded too much like card games. Gene and his buddy married those women in the next year or so. That story has been told many times over the years. Gene built his own home in the 1960's, on nights and weekends in his spare time. He had the help of a retired carpenter, a cement guy, an electrician and a few others. He did most of the work himself. It took him 18 months to complete. Gene was a great handyman. Always working on something. Always helping his family. He was known to be able to fix anything. He also built a cabin up north with his family. Many years of happy times were spent at the cabin hunting, fishing and relaxing. Lots of laughs and stories happened there. Gene was known as the "Pop Man" for many years in Rock County. He was the oldest man on a soda truck at one time. He loved going to his many accounts each day and chatting with the people. The family went to many special events that Gene provided the soda for. He ended his "soda career" with a route purchased from Gray's Beverage in Janesville as a distributor. Previous to that Gene worked many years for 7up Bottling Company in Janesville as a route salesman and supervisor. He pulled many 7up floats in Janesville parades when his children were little. Previous to his soda career, Gene worked at Fairbanks and hauled other beverages. He also worked at the Dana Corporation prior to its closing. His final job before retiring was in maintenance at Stoughton Hospital, where he worked with two wonderful men (his boss and co-worker). He really enjoyed that job. He retired in 1994, at the age of 64 to spend more time with his family. He spent so much time with his grandchildren at all their events. They really cherished that. Gene will be sadly missed by his children who thought he was the "Best Dad in the World".
Gene is survived by his two children, Vickie (Dennis) Garey of Edgerton, and Dennis (MaryAnne) Eucker of Janesville; his grandchildren who thought the world of him: Heath (Allison) Garey of Brownsdale, MN, Lacy Garey of Franklin, WI, and Katie Eucker of Janesville; two great grandson's who loved him very much, Kevin and Cole Garey of Brownsdale, MN; brother, George (Puring) Eucker of Tolleson, AZ; sister, Betty Runaas of Beloit; sister-in-law, Ruth Eucker of Beloit; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly; his mother and father in-law; brother-in-law, Roger; infant sister; sister, Mariann; four brothers: Roger, Bob, Ray and Ken; and sister-in-laws, Lou and Dorothy.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 28, 2018, at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Edgerton with Rev. Carl Seeger officiating. Burial will be at Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton (Hwy 51) and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. For on-line condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com
The family would like to thank Stoughton Home Health for their help and support. We would also like to thank the hospice nurses who came to the home for all their caring and work. Gene thought you were all wonderful. We would also like to thank the Edgerton Hospital Emergency Room. You helped so much, especially the one nurse who went out of her way for our father. Thank You! You were very special.
Lastly we would like to thank the nurses and CNA's at Agrace in Janesville. We never knew anyone could be so caring and wonderful. You took such good care of dad and us. Thank you for everything. He was in great care those last few days. We will never forget you!
We wanted so much to keep you,
We watched you day by day,
Until with breaking hearts,
We watched you slip away,
God watched you as you suffered,
And knew you had your share,
He gently closed your weary eyes,
And took you in his care,
Your memory is our keepsake,
With that we'll never part,
God has you in his keeping,
We have you in our hearts,
Nothing can be more beautiful,
Than the memories we have of you,
To us you were someone special,
God must have thought so too!
