Eugene E. "Gene" Church

September 20, 1930 - June 29, 2022
JANESVILLE, WI - Gene (Eugene) E. Church, age 91 of Janesville, passed away on June 29, 2022. He was born to Wayne and Ethel (McComb) Church on September 20, 1930. He was the youngest of three sons that grew up on the family farm on County Road A. He enjoyed milking cows and doing farm chores as a youngster. He also had a horse named Prince to ride to school and a dog named Powsie. We believe that his mom protected him and spoiled him as he was the youngest of the family. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1948 and attended Milton College.
Gene married Lois E. Borkenhagen on September 23, 1950. They were married for 61 years until her death in 2011. Together they raised six children in Janesville. He worked or Gibbs Manufacturing for 25 years until it's closing in 1975. He then became self-employed as a land developer and realtor. His first venture was developing a subdivision off Moore Road near Thresheree Park, a place where he later lived for several years. He later worked for JB & R Realty and C & M Fisher Builders. He was instrumental in the designing of new local businesses. He later joined Shorewest Realty and he sold his last home at age 80 to his daughter, Ellen.
His jobs never stopped him from singing and playing the guitar. He played for many years around Rock County at wedding receptions and establishments nearly every weekend. He last played in a band called "Night Shift". His sons Tom and John also played guitar with him before they became doctors. He played at area taverns and the Janesville Moose Lodge. He was an active member of the Janesville Moose Lodge for many years.
At the age of 3, Gene's grandson Andy would follow him to the Moose Lodge on Crosby Avenue to play with the band with his guitar and drumsticks - no membership needed. At age 86, he auditioned for JV Idol on his birthday, singing The Auctioneer by Leroy Van Dyke because that was his favorite song to sing. One of his favorite spots in later years in Janesville was Bogey's. He always played the machines hoping to win - which rarely ever happened.
With declining health, he moved from Senior Housing on Milwaukee Street to Rock Haven in 2018.
Gene's family includes: his children, Dave (Jackie) of Rockford, MI, John of Milton, Tom (Kathy) of Elida, OH, Mary (Tom) Stibbe of Hayward, WI, Ellen of Janesville and Ariel DeSilvis of Kingston, TN. He is further survived by 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers and their wives - Don and Alma Church, Bob and Dolly Church; and brother-in-law, Phillip Borkenhagen.
The family would like to thank Mary Stibbe for continually having Dad's back and the endless hours keeping his affairs in order, also to the wonderful Rock Haven staff for the kindness shown to him as well as to the staff from Agrace Hospice.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family with a private funeral service. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.