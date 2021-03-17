October 7, 1939 - January 26, 2021
Fort Wayne, IN - Eugene E. Begolke Sr., 82, born in Burlington, WI passed away on January 26, 2021. He is survived by his wife Tanna M. Begolke of 64 years and four children; Eugene E. Begolke Jr., Dawn M. Haile, Bernie B. Begolke, and Rita R. Ploor. His son Eugene resides in Babcock, WI with his wife Teresa. His daughter Dawn resides in Janesville, WI with her son Anthoney. His son Bernie and daughter Rita both reside in Fort Wayne, IN. Gene loved the 42 years he worked for GM, building new homes with Marklein Builders and snow plowing. He was a lifetime NRA member, a lifetime Harley member and a fundraiser for Toys-for-Tots, "It was our life." Gene loved to travel and spend money, laugh-out-loud. Dad, you will be missed! Rest Now!