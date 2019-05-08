Eugene "Boody" Cocroft

August 2, 1934 - May 3, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Eugene L. "Boody" Cocroft, 84, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away at his residence on Friday, May 3, 2019. Boody was born August 2, 1934 in Lake Geneva, to the late Harry E. and Flora (Rankin) Cocroft.

He was the loving father of Kevin E. Cocroft and Shane Morgan. He loved all of his grandchildren: Christopher (DezaRae) Cocroft, Krista Cocroft, Marissa Watkins, Samantha Schaffer; and great-grandchildren: AnnaBelle, Alyssa, Austin, MaddaLynn, Christopher, Nevaeh, Cherysh, Payton, Kingston, Princeton "Pooty," Destiny and Karissa "Red." He is also survived by his sister, JoAnne Schulz; other family members and many friends. Boody was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Boody's life with food and drinks will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Freddie's West End, W4118 Lake Shore Dr., Lake Como, at 2 p.m. with full Military Honors at 3 p.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, of Lake Geneva, WI, is proudly serving the family.