Eugene A. Fischer

January 8, 1923 - September 1, 2022

Delavan, WI - Eugene A. Fischer, 99 of Delavan, WI, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Ridgestone in Delavan, WI. He was born January 8, 1923 to the late Freida(Schuetz) and Arnold Fischer in Waucedah, MI. After graduating from Pewaukee High School, Gene was inducted into the Army on March 12, 1943 and received his honorable discharge on January 4, 1946. After landing in Normandy, thirty days after D-Day, he served as a combat infantryman and fought in northern France, the Battle of the Bulge, Ardennes, Rhineland and central Europe with the Company 6, the 80th Division of George Patton's 3rd Army. Gene's occupation was dairy Quality Fieldman ;, during his career he worked for Land O'Lakesin Princeton, MN, Hawthorne Melody in Whitewater, and then Dean Foods.