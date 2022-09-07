Delavan, WI - Eugene A. Fischer, 99 of Delavan, WI, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Ridgestone in Delavan, WI. He was born January 8, 1923 to the late Freida(Schuetz) and Arnold Fischer in Waucedah, MI. After graduating from Pewaukee High School, Gene was inducted into the Army on March 12, 1943 and received his honorable discharge on January 4, 1946. After landing in Normandy, thirty days after D-Day, he served as a combat infantryman and fought in northern France, the Battle of the Bulge, Ardennes, Rhineland and central Europe with the Company 6, the 80th Division of George Patton's 3rd Army. Gene's occupation was dairy Quality Fieldman ;, during his career he worked for Land O'Lakesin Princeton, MN, Hawthorne Melody in Whitewater, and then Dean Foods.
He was a past active member of the Masons, the Order of the Eastern Star, member and past President of the Elkhorn Lions Club, and then became a member of the Kiwanis Club. Gene was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Elkhorn, WI, where he served on the council and sang in the choir. He sang in the Country Gentleman Barbershop Chorus for many years. Gene volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Elkhorn Food Pantry. Gene and his wife Marilyn really enjoyed traveling through the United States and Europe.
Gene is survived by his two daughters: Sue (Rich) Macalof Annapolis, MD and Shari (Jim) Lunde of Rhinelander, WI, three grandchildren: Jenni (Mike) Wallace, Briana "Bri" Lunde and Erik (Lacie) Lunde, and four great-grandchildren: Evelyn Marie Wallace, Hallie Kathleen Lunde, Lenora Kay Lunde and Soren James Lunde. He is further survived by several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Marilyn, his daughter, Sally Jean Fischer, four siblings: James Fischer, Priscilla Westphal, Ronald Fischer and Delores Ailts and infant brother, Larry Fischer.
Memorial service will be 11:00AM on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church 104 South Broad Street Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be10:00AM until time of services Wednesday at the church. Private family burial with Military Honors will be at Hazel Ridge Cemetery Elkhorn, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Gene's name to St. John's Lutheran Church. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory Elkhorn, WI.
